Justin Bieber’s Mom Is Really Proud of Him and That Really Matters

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s moms have a lot to say.

Earlier this week, Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey admitted that she’s straight up “not happy” about the fact that her daughter’s dating the ultimate pop star, adding that she’s letting Selena make her own choices. “Every mother and daughter has disagreements,” she said.

Well, Mandy may not like Justin but one woman certainly does: his mom. Pattie Mallette took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picturesque photo of herself with her son along with a sweet message. The gist? She loves him.

“I’m so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming. None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good ‘fruit’ you bear,” she wrote, moving on to say she admires his “character and integrity.”

That’s not all though. “You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when im alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is hold. I love you to the moon and back,” she added.

Now, this message may not be necessarily tied to Gomez at all—she’s just a proud mom after all—but we’re just glad someone loves Bieber no matter what. Now isn’t that cute?