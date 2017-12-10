Justin Bieber's Mom Gushes About "Special Bond" with Selena Gomez

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Selena Gomez is getting the green light from Justin Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette.

With the on-again, off-again couple recently rekindling their romance, the “Sorry” hitmaker’s mom officially gave her stamp of approval to Jelena while making an appearance as a keynote speaker for Saturday’s Justice Speaks Holiday Luncheon in Los Angeles.

Speaking to People at the charity bash centered around curbing human and sex trafficking, Mallette seemed to hint that her son’s relationship is the real deal as she piled the praise on Gomez, who first started dating Bieber back in 2010.

“I think anyone with real love in their life is more grounded,” Mallette said about the 23-year-old, who arrived at the event with his mom and posed on the red carpet wearing red kicks, a white t-shirt, black pants, and holding a Bible.

Adding that she is “really proud” of her son’s journey navigating the waters of fame, she continued, “I think there’s so much confusion sometimes and facade in this Hollywood world, and so it’s important for us to find the ones that truly care and stick with them.”

Mallette then addressed Gomez directly, revealing that she holds the “Wolves” songstress in high esteem.

“I don’t know so much about their personal relationship because he doesn’t share a whole lot, but I love her,” she gushed.

“I support anything [he does],” she concluded. “If he loves her I love her, and I’ve met her and we have a special bond so I think she’s precious. I can’t really speak on their relationship, that’s between them.”

Sounds like all's well in paradise for the two lovebirds!