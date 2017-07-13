Who Is Kim Chiu, the Actress Justin Bieber Will See in the Philippines?

Are we witnessing the beginning of a beautiful friendship? (And possibly more?)

In a recent Instagram Live Q&A session, Justin Bieber paid special attention to Filipina actress Kim Chiu, 27, who—in addition to being a star in her native Philippines and boasting an impressive 3.6 million Instagram followers—also holds the title of true Belieber.

chinitaprincess/instagram; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

A loyal fan through and through, Kim, of course, recorded Justin’s personal shoutout and shared it with her social media following.

“OK just had to post this "OMG" moment!!!,” Chiu captioned the video, “check my stories for more fangirl moments with @ilovekaye haha #BieberFever!!! hello @justinbieber.”

In the out-of-focus clip, Bieber addresses the actress by her Instagram handle (@ChinitaPrincess), professing, “Chinita, I’ll see you in the Philippines.”

We hope you booked that ticket, Justin, because Kim Chiu seriously looks like a winner! And judging by the actress’s Instagram, we think the two would get along rather well. Scroll down below to see the evidence for yourself.

She’s also a musician

She does a killer Britney impression

An appreciation of American pop culture is key.

She’s a workout addict

Judging by JB's abs, this is something they have in common ...

She’s an adrenaline junkie

Much like Bieber, Kim definitely gets a kick out of adventurous activities.

We'll be awaiting the snaps from Bieber's trip to the Philippines.