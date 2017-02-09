Justin Bieber Goes on Huge Instagram Posting Spree with Shirtless Selfies and More

Justin Bieber Goes on Huge Instagram Posting Spree with Shirtless Selfies and More
Al Pereira/WireImage
Shop This Post
February 8, 2017 @ 8:00 PM
by: Kelsey Glein

It's safe to say that Justin Bieber is back for good.

After a six month hiatus, the "Love Yourself" singer unassumingly returned to Instagram last week to unveil his T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial, and now he just can't stop posting. The star took to the social media platform today to share photos of anything and everything that he has been up during his many weeks away, including plenty of shirtless selfies, snaps of him chilling out in the studio, and pictures of his many colorful outfits.

The 22-year-old 'grammed most of the images without captions, apparently because he has so many photos to share with his over 77 million followers that he doesn't have time write an explanation for each of them. However, he did take the time to acknowledge his steady stream of posts and wrote "SOO MUCH CONTENT" alongside one of the photos.

SOO MUCH CONTENT

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

VIDEO: Justin Bieber's Hair Transformation

Here are some of the highlights from Bieber's posting spree:

Weirdest moment

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

RELATED: Justin Bieber Returns to Instagram, Shows Off Super Bowl Ad

What does it all mean, if anything? Only time will tell.

The Latest in Video

Kim Kardashian's Instagram Tricks for the Perfect Selfie
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Celebrity

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top