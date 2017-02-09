Justin Bieber Goes on Huge Instagram Posting Spree with Shirtless Selfies and More

It's safe to say that Justin Bieber is back for good.

After a six month hiatus, the "Love Yourself" singer unassumingly returned to Instagram last week to unveil his T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial, and now he just can't stop posting. The star took to the social media platform today to share photos of anything and everything that he has been up during his many weeks away, including plenty of shirtless selfies, snaps of him chilling out in the studio, and pictures of his many colorful outfits.

The 22-year-old 'grammed most of the images without captions, apparently because he has so many photos to share with his over 77 million followers that he doesn't have time write an explanation for each of them. However, he did take the time to acknowledge his steady stream of posts and wrote "SOO MUCH CONTENT" alongside one of the photos.

Here are some of the highlights from Bieber's posting spree:

What does it all mean, if anything? Only time will tell.