Justin Bieber Just Dedicated This Touching Message to His Father

As Justin Bieber continues to patch things up with Selena Gomez, it looks as though he is also working on rebuilding his relationship with his father.

On Monday the “Friends” crooner shared a touching Instagram post that showed him walking alongside his father, Jeremy Bieber. “I love continuing to get to know my father. I love working through hard things to get to the good things ... relationships are worth fighting for especially with family!! Love you forever and always daddy!” he captioned the shirtless take-from-the-back snap.

Proving that an affinity for tattoos runs in the family, Bieber shows off the ones on his back as he strolls along a sidewalk in only shorts and flip-flops, and his dad’s back body art is visible too, thanks to his sleeveless top.

In addition to that outing, the duo has also been spotted out and about together recently in Los Angeles. Although Bieber’s mom, Pattie Bieber, raised him alone in a single-parent household when she had him at 17, the pop superstar told Billboard last year that their relationship was “pretty nonexisting” and that his relationship with his father and her had “switched.”

"I’m a lot closer to my dad than I am to my mom," he went on to tell GQ last year, adding that he "doesn’t see her as much as I’d like to” since she settled down in Hawaii. His dad now lives in Ontario.

Fingers crossed that he’ll patch things up with her too.