Justin Bieber Drops "2U" Single and the Video Stars Those Victoria's Secret Models

Justin Bieber's latest single, a dancey collab with David Guetta called "2U," dropped at midnight this morning, and with it finally came answers to the bizarre tweet that made detectives out of millions of Beliebers worldwide.

It turns out the Victoria's Secret models he sort of named on Twitter earlier this week—Elsa (Hosk), Jasmine (Tookes), Sara (Sampaio), Romee (Strijd), Stella (Maxwell), and Martha (Hunt)—all star in the single's music video, which was also released at midnight this morning. The black-and-white video appears to have been created in partnership with the lingerie brand, and features all six ladies in various states of undress, as they lip sync the words of the song. Sorry Bieber fans, neither Justin nor Guetta appear in the three-minute clip.

However, Bieber, 23, has plenty to be proud of behind the scenes. "2U" marks the singer's first collaboration with DJ extraordinaire Guetta—a modern-day pop star right of passage.

"Justin has such a unique voice and I have so much respect for his talent but also for his choices," Guetta said in a statement, Billboard reports. "He took some risks reinventing himself lately in such a cool amazing creative way. I'm very proud to finally share a record with him. I feel like '2U' is an incredible combination of emotion energy with a huge melody combined with edgy sounds."

RELATED: Justin Bieber Tweets List of Names, Makes a Detective of Every Belieber

Watch the music video for "2U" above, and stream it now on Spotify and Apple Music.