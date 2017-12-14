Justin Bieber Choreographed a Romantic Dance to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect”

It looks like Justin Bieber may have the most romantic Christmas surprise up his sleeve for Selena Gomez.

Two months after rekindling the couple’s on-again, off-again relationship, the “Sorry” hitmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday to offer fans a sneak peek at his heart-melting choreography to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.”

Dressed in red sweatpants and an emoji-embellished hoodie, a determined Biebs shows off a series of interpretive dance moves to the popular ballad in two clips. “I’m gonna get this dance thing down,” he insists.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 13, 2017 at 7:59pm PST

While performing his labor of love, the 23-year-old attempts to perfect his pirouette multiple times to the lyrics: “Darling just dive right in / And follow my lead."

I’m gonna get this dancing thing down A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 13, 2017 at 8:08pm PST

Though the Canadian pop star doesn’t explicitly reveal the purpose behind the choreography, we have a pretty good guess that Sheeran’s lovelorn track strikes a chord with his recent rekindled flame, especially with lines like "We were just kids when we feel in love / Not knowing what it was / I will not give you up this time."

We can’t wait to see the finished product!