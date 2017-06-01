BREAKING: Justin Bieber Has Chipped a Tooth

by: Ruthie Friedlander
May 31, 2017 @ 9:45 PM

A lot has gone on in the social media sphere this week. Trump tweeted something we're still not quite sure how to unpack, Kylie released her newest lip palette, and Justin Bieber continued to be, well, Justin Bieber.

Earlier today, we investigated a very exciting development: a stream of strange, yet exciting, Instagrams posted by the Biebs. I think we summed it up perfectly by simply stating: Justin Bieber is doing something weird on his Instagram account. Weird, yet as intriguing as when our friend JB wore sneaks to the beach ... or when he wore ... this.

But then, at around 8:45 p.m. ET, Bieber unleashed arguably the most head-scratching Bieber grams of all head-scratching Bieber grams:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUxvKxJDB0-/?taken-by=justinbieber

I CHIPPED MY TOOTH

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

WHAT DOES IT MEAN!? How did you chip your tooth, Justin??? Are you OK?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUxv6ypjvTL/?taken-by=justinbieber

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Hm ... not sure what THAT means but what do your teeth look like now?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUxv9BXjoGQ/?taken-by=justinbieber

Opposite of Jim

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

OK, cool. Whew.

Stay tuned for more.

