Julianne Moore and Her Mini-Me Daughter Twin in Chanel and It's Super Fab

What's not to love about Julianne Moore?

The Oscar winner was honored Monday night in New York at the Museum of Modern Art's Film Benefit hosted by Chanel, where stars like Kristen Stewart and Elizabeth Banks honored Moore's fabulous 30-plus years on camera as well as her courageous activism. Of course, she arrived looked gorgeous in a twinkling off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve Chanel embellished dress.

She let the dazzling frock play center stage by pulling her hair back into a chignon, while her diamond jewelry added even more sparkle. But what truly took our breath away was just how much she and daughter Liv Freundlich look alike. The fifteen year-old showed support for her mother alongside her father Bart, clad in just the sort of Chanel LBD that we wouldn't be surprised to see her mother wear at a high-fashion event.

Meanwhile, Stewart flaunted her toned abs in a white crop top underneath a printed tweed Chanel suit, while Banks turned heads in a white, off-the-shoulder Emanuel Ungaro jumpsuit. And icon Lauryn Hill took to the stage for a rousing performance.

Once inside, Bart and Moore's closest friends took the stage to honor her work and her gregarious company. "We've going to hear and have been hearing so much about Julianne as an Academy Award-winning actress and artist, and trust me—I am as inspired by her work as anybody ... I wanted to talk about her bush, but she was like, 'My daughter's gonna be there. Don't mention the bush.' But I had to mention it because honestly it's so fierce and f—ing great. I had to remind everybody. That's who we're dealing with, OK?" Banks hilariously said as she embarrassed Moore.

Moore's work toward ending gun violence through Everytown for Gun Safety was also lauded several times throughout the night.

Banks added: "Julianne Moore is saving lives, guys. She is saving our freedom, and I wanted to speak tonight about Julianne's work as a gun safety advocate because it is important, it is fierce, and it is brave, and it should be celebrated alongside her work, which is also, as we know, all of those things. So, congrats to my hero, who helps me be a better woman, a better mom, and is helping make our country a safer place for all of us."

Though Moore's actual daughter was in attendance, her Still Alice co-star Kristen Stewart told InStyle why she loves the star. "She's really considerate. It's like all the things that you would say about someone that was nice to you. She's nice to absolutely everyone in the room," she said. "She's a really good actor because she actually cares about how people feel and I'm so lucky to have known her since I was quite small because I want to affect people the way she affects people."

Moore accepted the honor with nothing but grace and an impactful, timely message after watching a minutes-long reel of her film highlights.

"I want to say yes, my daughter is here, she is 15 and doesn't know anything about the bush thing so that's all new. And also, that all of the smoking and drinking and drug taking is fake 'cause it's only a movie," she jokingly said in response to Banks's speech, moving on to explain that it's the people she's worked with who have made her career.

"I don't remember the films, I remember the people and I love my work because of that, because it puts people and their likeness and their lives in front of me always, and forces me to be awake enough to try and put that real life on screen so that I can try to validate what it means to be a human being," she said.

"We are, as we all feel, currently living in difficult times where our very humanity feels threatened and dismissed by a leader who continues to demean, berate, ignore, and debase us all. I have truly been heartened by those who have spoken out and our refusal to accept this behavior as normal," she continued. "I believe that we are witnessing a time that we are learning the more we validate ... and add our voices to one another, the stronger we are as a human force, and the more likely we are to affect lasting change and rid ourselves of racism, gender bias, sexual assault, and gun violence."

Mic drop.

"Thank you for coming, thank you for validating me tonight. I hope you know how much I love you all and how much I see you too," she concluded.

