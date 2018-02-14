Julianne Hough Just Kissed Her Blonde Hair Goodbye

Julianne Hough is Hollywood's newest redhead. In somewhat of a Valentine's Day-themed hair move, Julianne Hough debuted a brand new fiery red hair color while out in Los Angeles, kissing her signature beachy blonde hair goodbye.

This isn't the first time Hough has gone red—she wore a similar shade a few years back—but it definitely speaks to the dramatic hair trends we expect out of 2018. Instead of icy blonde highlights, brunettes are going warmer with honey and auburn tones.

Going darker in general seems to be trending in Hollywood. Selena Gomez traded her platinum hair for a chocolate brown hue with lots of length and bangs, while Sofia Richie followed a similar path and debuted a warm brunette shade a few months back.

The rich red shade is gorgeous and makes a statement, but it's definitely not free of maintenance. In fact, going red takes a lot of commitment. You can bet that Hough is already well-stocked with color-safe shampoo.