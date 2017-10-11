Julianne Hough Reveals How Her Chronic Disease Affects Her Body Image

Julianne Hough has been very open about having endometriosis, a disorder involving uterine tissue that causes pelvic pain, but now, she's revealing more about what it means to really live with it on a day-to-day basis.

While the condition is a chronic disease that does impact her physically, Hough revealed that it does impact how she feels emotionally too. Hough is on the over of Health's November 2017 issue, and she takes the opportunity to get real about body image.

“The other day, when we were at the beach and I was having my endo stuff, and we got paparazzi’d and I literally was like, ‘Oh my God.’ My stomach was like—people were asking me if I was pregnant," she said. "I definitely have my moments for sure. But it’s not so much what I look like; it’s how I feel.”

Just last month, Hough talked to InStyle about her initial reaction and fears regarding her diagnosis.

"A lot ran through my mind when I was first diagnosed with endometriosis. If I'm being completely honest, the first thing that crossed my mind was, 'Oh my god, I'm not gonna have babies!'" she said. "Then it settled in and I thought, 'Woah, this is a disease. I have something that's just not normal, and not everybody has it. What is this, and what do I do now?'"

Ultimately, Hough said that just knowing there is a name for the pain she has has helped tremendously, which is why she encourages people to admit when they need help.

"We often write off complaints, and for me, I didn’t want to complain because I’m a dancer and I’m really strong," she said.

We think her strength is pretty clear.