You Have to See Julianne Hough's Emmys Dress from the Back

Julianne Hough has had quite a summer. She got married. She went on a fabulous honeymoon. She announced she was leaving her post as judge on Dancing With The Stars. So it's only natural that for her first official fall red carpet appearance, she'd make an entrance.

Hough arrived to the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards wearing a TRUE red carpet dress.

J. Merritt/Getty

The dress is from Marchesa's Spring 2018 collection and is as much party in the front as it is in the back. We love the dress because it's full on Hollywood glam. Why?

Well first off, it's Marchesa, designed by one Mr. Harvey Weinstein's wife, Georgina Chapman. Two: There are freaking silken cherry blossoms on the dress. Like, all over. Like, on the back, too! Three: It's straight off the runway. As in, it walked a runway in New York Fashion Week less than 10 days ago. Now THAT is chic fairytale dream if I've ever heard one.

Don't believe me? Just ask her genius stylist Anita Patrickson, and she'll tell you herself.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty

"So often one can get caught up with how something looks from the front, we forget to look at every angle. Marchesa created such a beautiful, intricate gown that I really wanted to pay homage to the care they had put in. I've been really into hair bows recently, especially that slightly undone vintage feel," said Patrickson to InStyle.com.

"Jules is always so up for anything and really likes to be adventurous and was game the moment I suggested it! It went perfectly with the dress and added in some special interest to the back."

Other reasons Hough is winning tonight? She's wearing a bow in her hair. And I'm all about that.