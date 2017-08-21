Julianne Hough's Expert-Level Boxing Skills Are No Joke

Julianne Hough's next endeavor will have her stepping into the ring.

After an amazing honeymoon with her husband, Brooks Laich, followed up by an epic girls trip, the actress is officially back to work, preparing for a new role. For the upcoming part, Hough will strap on her gloves, ready to hit her target with cutting jabs, uppercuts, and hooks—at least that's what it appears like on the dancer's Instagram.

On Sunday, the star demonstrated her unbelievable boxing skills in the ring with her trainer. "Training for my next role #firsttimeboxing #trainthebrain#holycardio #loveit," she captioned a fierce video of her expert-level punches. And, if this really is her first time, we have to ask: Is Hough simply a natural at everything?

We already know that her abs are on point, so we cannot imagine how strong and chiseled the Dancing with the Stars judge will be after a few months of intense boxing sessions.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWpdU7yBTaS/?taken-by=juleshough 🏝 A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 17, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

Monday motivation, indeed.