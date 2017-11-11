Julianne Hough Celebrates Newfound Body Confidence with Sexy Bikini Snap

Camryn Rabideau
Nov 11, 2017 @ 11:45 am

Julianne Hough is looking good and feeling great. The professional dancer and actress tied the knot with now-husband Brooks Laich in July, and in her latest social media post, she admits she's never felt more "free, beautiful and confident in her body."

She shared a red-hot bikini Instagram on Friday, explaining that it was part of an impromptu post-wedding photo shoot with her friend. The 29-year-old wrote that although she likes the picture, it took her months to share it because she didn't want people to think she was "trying too hard"—we can probably all relate to that.

RELATED: Here’s What Happened When Julianne Hough and Jessica Szohr Went On an Outdoor Adventure

What happened next was amazing, though: "Then I went, 'Whoaw Jules get out of your head and stop making decisions based off of what I 'think' people will think. Who actually cares anyway!?!?!'" Hough wrote. "If I like the picture and I feel good, I should share that. It's important to celebrate being confident, inspire others to do the same and to not hold back because you're afraid of being judged."

❤️❤️❤️ #fbf to a little impromptu photoshoot after I jumped in the pool with a full face of makeup on. When I came out of the water my girlfriend @samanthamarq was like, wait stay there, and she took a few shots. This was right after my Wedding and Honeymoon, where I had a really big, surprising switch happen. I had never felt more free, beautiful and confident in my body. I truly felt like a woman for the very first time. Anyway, long story short, it’s taken me 3 months to post this because I “didn’t want people to think” that I was trying too hard or that because this was a real life photo and not for something related to my career that it was weird to post. Then I went, “Whoaw Jules get out of your head and stop making decisions based off of what I “think” people will think. Who actually cares anyway!?!?!” 🤣🤣🤣 If I like the picture and I feel good, I should share that. It’s important to celebrate being confident, inspire others to do the same and to not hold back because you’re afraid of being judged! I wanted to share this because I want women, especially girls figuring out who they are to know that we all go through this.... and a lot too. It’s doesn’t just happen once! Haha Yup, I’m human, and the people I look up to are as well.... we all have our moments of insecurity and little things that hold us back. But feeling pressure to be the person that you “think” people want you to be, will always stunt your growth! So I want to encourage all of you to share a picture that makes YOU feel really good or maybe one that you have been second guessing about sharing. Tag your friends and challenge them as well! The cool thing is we keep growing, changing and redefining who we are all the time. So let’s start now and own it! 💋 📷: @samanthamarq

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

At the end of her post, Hough challenges her fans to "share a picture that makes YOU feel really good" without worrying about what other people will think. Hough's message about body confidence is truly inspiring. 

BRB, we have to go update our Instagrams real quick!

Show Transcript

Nina Dobrev was a first time bridesmaid at Julianne Hough's wedding. Just a little more than a week ago, Julianne Hough married hockey player Brooks Laich. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!