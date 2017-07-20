29 Times Birthday Girl Julianne Hough Nailed the Short 'Do

Happy birthday, Julianne Hough! It seems there's nothing the effervescent blonde, who turns 29 today, can't do. The two-time winner and then judge of Dancing with the Stars hasn't stopped lighting up the stage. Last year, she gave an epic performance as Sandy in Grease: Live, which set Twitter abuzz with compliments, proving she can act as well as she can move.
When she isn't singing, dancing, or acting, Julianne is staying busy with new husband, NHL hockey player Brooks Laich, or blogging on her lifestyle site, where she keeps fans informed on everything from fitness and wellness to beauty.
One thing's for sure: Julianne could be the spokesperson for the lob trend overtaking Hollywood, wearing the shoulder-dusting look in all its various forms: sleek, straight, edgy, piecey or just plain natural. Like most celebs, she loves to change up her hair look, but Hough can rock a lob like no other.
Don’t be surprised if you find yourself itching to cut your hair, too, after scrolling through these envy-inducing Instagram snaps. Happy birthday, Julianne!
As a kid my mom used to send me cards for holidays, birthdays and for absolutely no reason. Those meant more to me than she'll ever know. I have them all saved in a memory box that I have had for 20 yrs. and now I have found the perfect way to help show my mom how much she means to me thanks to @HallmarkSignature cards. With a thoughtful note telling her how grateful I am for everything she's done for me, these beautiful cards become a keepsake I know she'll treasure for years to come just like me. Read more on my blog today! #ad #MomsLoveSweetCards #HappyMothersDayMom
You know you're madly in love when 3 years goes by so fast yet feels like a lifetime! Who would've known when we were taking this picture 3yrs ago that we would be spending the rest of our lives together?!.... I did!!!! ❤ happy anniversary my love! #capellapedregal #love #family #evolutionofselfies #evolutionofhairstyles #evolutionoflove
Whether you're having a questionable hair day or it's freezing outside, beanies are so comfy and convenient. Thankfully they can also be super stylish! I picked a bunch of my favorite looks, so no matter if you're having a fashion or a weather emergency, you'll be all set. You can see them all on juliannehough.com today. Link in bio!
#tbt to these beauties/goofballs @mayasworld @mrkatedotcom at @createcultivate you have to check out what they are doing! I'm so impressed by women who stand for kindness and know how to work! #getit Just watched your Cinderella Post Maya and it made me honored to have met you! Love the message! And Kate, your infectious energy inspires me to make happiness a priority! :) #girlsrule #sodoboys #love #kindisthenewcool #empower #shameless
Check out my photo diary from last nights event!!! http://juliannehough.com/my-ffany-shoes-on-sale-night/ photo taken by @jakebailey in the hotel room leaning against the closet door on my way out for the #qvc #ffany event! Wow, he is Incredibly talented... #hair @riawnacapri #makeup @jakebailey #styling @anitapatrickson #photographer @jakebailey