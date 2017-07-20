29 Times Birthday Girl Julianne Hough Nailed the Short 'Do

Happy birthday, Julianne Hough! It seems there's nothing the effervescent blonde, who turns 29 today, can't do. The two-time winner and then judge of Dancing with the Stars hasn't stopped lighting up the stage. Last year, she gave an epic performance as Sandy in Grease: Live, which set Twitter abuzz with compliments, proving she can act as well as she can move.

When she isn't singing, dancing, or acting, Julianne is staying busy with new husband, NHL hockey player Brooks Laich, or blogging on her lifestyle site, where she keeps fans informed on everything from fitness and wellness to beauty.

One thing's for sure: Julianne could be the spokesperson for the lob trend overtaking Hollywood, wearing the shoulder-dusting look in all its various forms: sleek, straight, edgy, piecey or just plain natural. Like most celebs, she loves to change up her hair look, but Hough can rock a lob like no other.

Don’t be surprised if you find yourself itching to cut your hair, too, after scrolling through these envy-inducing Instagram snaps. Happy birthday, Julianne!

Glam Squad killin' the game last night! @jill901 @spencerbarnesla @anitapatrickson @kaufmanfranco @neillane @kurtgeiger @kristysowin A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on May 23, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

The hardest part of any new routine is getting started! Today I talk #motivation when it comes to fitness and lifestyle change. Check it out on juliannehough.com and weigh in with your advice! 🔗 in bio (wearing @mpgsport) A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Apr 15, 2016 at 9:20am PDT

Today, I woke up like this! 🤗😍🙆🏼 thanks to my @ninezeroone family for giving me the PERM I asked for 6 years ago! Bye bye straight hair, hello sexy beach waves! #kingofperms #olaplex A video posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 29, 2016 at 12:48pm PDT

Oldest and youngest... #11 years apart! #msl #sissysquad #hydrate A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 15, 2016 at 8:11pm PDT

👯 accidental twinsies!!! @oliviamunn ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Feb 7, 2016 at 2:26am PST

Make sure to tune in to @jimmyfallon #thetonightshowwithjimmyfallon to see us chat about #dirtygrandpa coming out this week and #greaselive airing LIVE on fox JAN 31st! Plus a whole lot of cute puppies! #MEREDITH #SANDY A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jan 18, 2016 at 4:40pm PST

Final touches for the Final..é tonight! Who's it gonna be?! @dancingabc A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Nov 24, 2015 at 4:57pm PST

Matching my eyeshadow to my yummy @eosproducts lipbalm tonight in Boston for my show! Who's coming?? @moveliveontour #moveliveontour A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 7, 2015 at 2:58pm PDT

This week's challenge is inspired by @derekhough birthday party earlier this week. Surprises are good for the soul!! Read how you can join in the fun and show some love to someone you care about. juliannehough.com (link in profile) A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on May 22, 2015 at 11:25am PDT

#tbt to last weeks shoot with @brianbowensmith for #FNV 🍌🍑🍐🍊🍍 A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on May 7, 2015 at 6:03pm PDT

Rocking the RED tonight! .... and pink!..... and leopard! #GOCAPS #playoffs @brookslaich go get 'em baby!! A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Apr 15, 2015 at 3:54pm PDT

Thank you, @LewisHowes for having me on your incredible podcast. Loved our chat about inspiration and success! I'd love for you guys to check it out and let me know what you think. juliannehough.com (link in profile) A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 27, 2015 at 5:47am PDT

Last #NationalPuppyDay photo of the night! Love my girls more than anything on this planet! #Lexi 🐶 #harley 🐼 #mommas A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 23, 2015 at 9:14pm PDT

What the... Bubble?! Haha It never gets old no matter how "young" you get! A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 20, 2015 at 6:18pm PDT

Hey guys! Setting up for my Facebook Q+A at 11:30! Who's ready? A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 20, 2015 at 11:11am PDT

Let's go rescue and celebrate some pups! Heading to Fox's Cause for Paws... See you soon! Xo A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Nov 22, 2014 at 3:33pm PST

Press day for #Paradise excited to see @diablocody and @octaviaspenser A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Oct 10, 2013 at 9:56am PDT

Wet hair, tired eyes, and puffy cheeks from all the salt and sugar intake i had at dinner last night... driving to my magazine cover shoot!! Wish me luck... ;) A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Nov 30, 2012 at 10:11am PST