29 Times Birthday Girl Julianne Hough Nailed the Short 'Do

See Her Transformation
Instagram/juleshough
BY: Hana Asbrink
July 20, 2017 @ 6:30 AM

Happy birthday, Julianne Hough! It seems there's nothing the effervescent blonde, who turns 29 today, can't do. The two-time winner and then judge of Dancing with the Stars hasn't stopped lighting up the stage. Last year, she gave an epic performance as Sandy in Grease: Live, which set Twitter abuzz with compliments, proving she can act as well as she can move.

When she isn't singing, dancing, or acting, Julianne is staying busy with new husband, NHL hockey player Brooks Laich, or blogging on her lifestyle site, where she keeps fans informed on everything from fitness and wellness to beauty.

One thing's for sure: Julianne could be the spokesperson for the lob trend overtaking Hollywood, wearing the shoulder-dusting look in all its various forms: sleek, straight, edgy, piecey or just plain natural. Like most celebs, she loves to change up her hair look, but Hough can rock a lob like no other.

Don’t be surprised if you find yourself itching to cut your hair, too, after scrolling through these envy-inducing Instagram snaps. Happy birthday, Julianne!

Oldest and youngest... #11 years apart! #msl #sissysquad #hydrate

A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

👯 accidental twinsies!!! @oliviamunn ❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Final touches for the Final..é tonight! Who's it gonna be?! @dancingabc

A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

#tbt to last weeks shoot with @brianbowensmith for #FNV 🍌🍑🍐🍊🍍

A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Rocking the RED tonight! .... and pink!..... and leopard! #GOCAPS #playoffs @brookslaich go get 'em baby!!

A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

What the... Bubble?! Haha It never gets old no matter how "young" you get!

A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Hey guys! Setting up for my Facebook Q+A at 11:30! Who's ready?

A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Let's go rescue and celebrate some pups! Heading to Fox's Cause for Paws... See you soon! Xo

A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Press day for #Paradise excited to see @diablocody and @octaviaspenser

A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Off to NYC we go! Wish us luck!

A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

