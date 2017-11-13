Julianne Hough's "Baby Blonde" Hair Was Inspired By Her Toddler Photos

Usually when we're shopping for new hair color inspiration, we usually end up screenshotting a celeb's shade we love, or one we've seen on a stylist's Instagram feed. But sometimes the idea for the perfect color comes from an unexpected source, like a viral meme of a dog's ear that has your dream caramel-colored highlights, or in the case of Julianne Hough, your very own baby photos.

Your mom's collection of your baby photos may be prime #ThrowbackThursday content, for Hough's stylist Riawna Capri, the star's toddler years were the inspiration behind her client's new hair color for an upcoming film role. Capri took to Instagram to share Hough's color transformation.

RELATED: Daily Beauty Buzz: Julianne Hough's Rose Gold Eye Makeup

In the Instagram caption showing off Hough's new bright blonde hair, which Capri is aptly calling "Baby Blonde," the stylist shared how she achieved the color:

"To all you hairstylist, for the first time ever, @JulesHough is a #bleachandtone! Which is pretty much back to her roots, to when she was 1! So we are calling this color #BabyBlonde Ha! I’ve gotten asked manyyyy times in the past if she is all over bleached, and the answer has always been no, until a few weeks ago."

The role that Hough is prepping for? According to Capri, she's going to play Betty Brosmer, co-founder of the magazine Shape, in the upcoming film Bigger.

"She is playing #BettyBrosmer, who was the one of the biggest cover girl models of her time in the 1950s. She created #ShapeMagazine after years of helping women with confidence and tips to be healthy and fit. This role couldn’t be more fitting for my beautiful, athletic, health conscious friend, don’t you think? Looking forward to seeing this #platinumblonde in action in #BiggerTheMovie!"

VIDEO: Julianne Hough Reveals How Her Chronic Disease Affects Her Body Image

What's most impressive about Hough's Baby Blonde hair is how shiny it is despite just getting bleached. Capri, who's an Olaplex ambassador, mentioned that she used the brand's treatment that repairs the hair bonds that get broken during chemical processing to keep the star's hair extra glossy.

Consider the source of Hough's hair color inspiration a reason to humor your mom when she wants to reminisce about your childhood when you're home for the holidays this year.