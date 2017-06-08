Julianna Margulies Turns 51 Today! See Her Most Stunning Hairstyles Through the Years

BY: Olivia Bahou
June 8, 2017 @ 8:45 AM

Happy 51st birthday, Julianna Margulies! The Good Wife star is celebrating a major milestone today, but she still looks just as stunning as when she caught George Clooney’s eye on-screen in ER.

The star became a household name when she started on the long-running medical drama in 1994, acting as Nurse Carol Hathaway for six seasons of the hit run. She garnered dozens of awards show wins and nominations for the role, including a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

After leaving the show, Margulies found a new TV home in the lead role of Alicia Florrick in the legal drama, The Good Wife. With a Golden Globe and two Emmys under her belt for the role, this stunning star is one of TV’s most awarded actresses.

Time named her one of their “100 Most Influential People in the World” in 2015, and we would have to agree, though her accomplished acting career isn’t the only thing we’re lusting after.

From natural curls to retro waves, sleek updos to beachy blowouts, Margulies’s hairstyles deserve an award of their own. In honor of her 51st birthday, join us in taking a look back at her changing looks through the years.

Happy birthday, Julianna!

