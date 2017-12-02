Julia Stiles Had the Best Response to Mommy Shamers Who Criticized How She Held Her Baby

Celebrity moms are no stranger to criticism, especially online. Everyone from Victoria Beckham to Kim Kardashian West have faced backlash for some reason or another, and now Julia Stiles is the latest star to come under fire from the social media mommy shamers.

A few days ago, the new mom to five-week-old Strummer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself holding her baby in a carrier on her front while wearing a backpack. "I haven't worn a back pack since middle school. Now I have a front pack. #jujube #tulababycarriers," she captioned the photo.

I haven't worn a back pack since middle school. 🤓 Now I have a front pack. #jujube #tulababycarriers A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Nov 28, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

It seems innocent enough. Well, Instagram commenters immediately chimed in to tell her that she was carrying her son incorrectly. Today, she posted another photo in response to everyone who felt like they needed to correct her.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Defends Herself After Being “Mommy-Shamed” for Saint West’s Car Seat

"It was brought to my attention that in the previous photo I am not holding my baby correctly. Wow, I didn't expect that. What was supposed to be a shout out of products I like, suddenly becomes an invitation to comment on my baby, and my ability as a mother. That's the internet for you, the carnivorous plant from 'Little Shop of Horrors," she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of The Clash on the Top of the Rock in N.Y.C.

"I was trying to keep as much of my son's image private, including, I guess, his little feet. And it was just a photo taken at home, not how I normally carry him around. Thanks for the concern, anyway. Yes, Mothers, always read the safety instructions. But also, Instagrammers: instead of writing snarky comments about a 5 week old, try dancing around your living room to a Clash record. It's way more fun."

Way to go, Julia. Don't let the haters get you down.