Surprise! Julia Stiles Is Married—See Her "Shotgun Wedding" Photo

X
by: Olivia Bahou
September 26, 2017 @ 1:45 PM

Julia Stiles is a married woman! The actress, who is pregnant with her first child, got hitched to fiancé Preston J. Cook in a “shotgun wedding,” according to a sweet new Instagram post.

Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook
Jeff Spicer/Getty

Stiles announced the news Tuesday with a photo of her growing baby bump in an eyelet lace wedding dress with elbow-length sleeves. According to her tags, Stiles rocked a gown from Tiffany Rose Maternity and jewelry by Reason and Madness to complement her rose gold engagement ring and wedding band.

Cook, who seemed to be wearing a classic tux for the occasion, wore a matching rose gold band on his left ring finger. Judging by the beachy background, it looks like these two got married near the water.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZgwmR7FUEO/

Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding? 😉✨

A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on

Stiles met her now-hubby, a camera assistant, on the set of the 2015 film Go with Me. She announced her engagement in December 2016 with a photo of her bezel-cut solitaire engagement ring. “Best Christmas Ever!” she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BAIDTmct-co/

Best Christmas Ever! 💖

A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on

RELATED: Julia Stiles Is Pregnant—See Her Baby Bump

The Save the Last Dance star announced her pregnancy in June 2017 and showed off her baby bump in a form-fitting black dress.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
Back to Top