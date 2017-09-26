Surprise! Julia Stiles Is Married—See Her "Shotgun Wedding" Photo

Julia Stiles is a married woman! The actress, who is pregnant with her first child, got hitched to fiancé Preston J. Cook in a “shotgun wedding,” according to a sweet new Instagram post.

Stiles announced the news Tuesday with a photo of her growing baby bump in an eyelet lace wedding dress with elbow-length sleeves. According to her tags, Stiles rocked a gown from Tiffany Rose Maternity and jewelry by Reason and Madness to complement her rose gold engagement ring and wedding band.

Cook, who seemed to be wearing a classic tux for the occasion, wore a matching rose gold band on his left ring finger. Judging by the beachy background, it looks like these two got married near the water.

Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding? 😉✨

Stiles met her now-hubby, a camera assistant, on the set of the 2015 film Go with Me. She announced her engagement in December 2016 with a photo of her bezel-cut solitaire engagement ring. “Best Christmas Ever!” she wrote.

Best Christmas Ever! 💖

The Save the Last Dance star announced her pregnancy in June 2017 and showed off her baby bump in a form-fitting black dress.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!