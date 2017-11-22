Julia Stiles Welcomes Her First Child with Husband Preston J. Cook

Congratulations to Julia Stiles! The actress and her husband Preston J. Cook welcomed their first child back in October. Stiles shared the exciting news on Tuesday evening with a very sweet Instagram.
"Strummer Newcomb Cook, born October 20, 2017," she wrote alongside a photo of her husband holding her son's tiny hand. "Thanks and ever thanks to the extraordinary Doctors, Nurses and staff at Mount Sinai for helping bring this utter joy into our lives. 'Hello, World!'"
This isn't the only life-changing milestone that Stiles and her new husband have celebrated this year. The couple tied the knot over Labor Day on a beach in Seattle, just six weeks before welcoming their new addition. "Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?" she captioned a photo of the duo on their wedding day.
Needless to say, Stiles and Cook have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving! Congrats again to the growing family.