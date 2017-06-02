Julia Roberts's First TV Series Is Hitting HBO

UPDATE: Julia Roberts's TV project will air on HBO, Variety reports. The below post originally ran Dec. 16, 2016.

Julia Roberts is headed to a television near you! The beloved actress is set to star in a limited series based on Maria Semple's latest book, Today Will Be Different, which hit stores in October. Semple, who also penned 2012's national bestseller, Where'd You Go Bernadette? has signed on to write the adaptation. According to Entertainment Weekly, this will mark the first project announced under Annapurna Pictures’s new TV initiative.

Roberts, 49, will play the lead role of Eleanor Flood, a housewife who had ambitions to wake up and have the best day of her life, but is forced to abandon those plans when she finds an entirely unexpected future unfolding for herself. The pretty woman will also serve as one of the show's producers alongside Semple, Megan Ellison of Annapurna Pictures (of American Hustle and Zero Dark Thirty fame) and former HBO executive Sue Naegle. A film adaptation of Semple's Where'd You Go, Bernadette? is also in the works at Annapurna, with Richard Linklater as director.

"I'm giddy that Eleanor Flood will be brought to life by Julia Roberts and am elated to collaborate with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and the team at Annapurna on this endeavor. This will be a fun ride!" Semple said in a statement.

