Julia Roberts Just Went Back to Her Most Iconic Hairstyle

When it comes to iconic '90s hair trends, Julia Roberts's fiery red strands is to hair color as what Jennifer Aniston's "The Rachel" is to the era's most in-demand haircuts.

After two years of experimenting with auburn hair and various shades of sun-kissed highlights over a golden blonde base, it looks like Roberts was nostalgic for her copper hue that became her trademark thanks to roles in now classic rom-coms like Pretty Woman and Runaway Bride.

The actress was spotted on set of her upcoming film Ben Is Back today in New York City as a redhead. Her new hair color is reminiscent of the shade she wore throughout the '90s, and styled in similar loose, cascading waves.

Only Roberts knows if her dye job was solely for her role in her latest project, or if it marks the beginning of her second long-term relationship with the hair color.

What we do know, is that with award season coming up, the vibrant shade is guaranteed to stand out on the red carpet.

In the words of Vivian Ward, it would be a "Big mistake. Big, Huge," not to keep the color around for at least a little while.