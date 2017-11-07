Julia Roberts Hand-Makes These Tasty Snacks for Her Kids’ Soccer Practice

Next time you see a proud mom toting a cooler about the sidelines of a soccer field, it just may be Julia Roberts.

The Oscar winner and InStyle December cover star recently revealed that yes, when it’s time to look after her children, the star gets down and dirty. Specifically, she makes sure that her kids, Hazel, 12, Phinnaeus, 12, and Henry, 10, and their teammates have the right snacks when it’s game day.

“I was snack mom last weekend or two weekends ago,” she told E! News. “I had my cooler.”

Let that image sink in for a second. It sounds more like a storyline from one of her films, not real life. But it’s true!

So what does she made them? “I made banana bread and pumpkin bread and I had tangerines,” she said. Sounds pretty lit.

In addition, Roberts said she regularly cooks up curry or lamb tagine for her husband, Danny Modern.

Can we come over?

Any tips for dealing with separation anxiety. I would take them any tips. [MUSIC] Okay girl, we're talking motherhood because that's what we do. Yes. Are there any products you couldn't live without when your kids were in the infant stage? Balmex. That's what you can't live without. Tell me what Balmex is. It's for diaper rash. And the smell of it I love. And it's a perfect product. If you witness a kid on the playground doing something they shouldn't be doing Do you speak up? It would depend on what they're doing, but I would imagine that I would say something, just to say, that's maybe not the coolest thing you could be doing right now and then trip them. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] What do you find to be the most effective way to make a child understand that he or she has crossed the line and there needs to be consequences? Well you have to use your very stern parenting voice [MUSIC] But once the emotion of whatever the thing is kinda quiets down, just to have a really conscious conversation about whatever the grievance was. Do you have any trips for increasing family bonding time at the dinner table? I think just everybody sit down to the dinner table. It's really part of the tapestry of what we all expect from each other. It's really meaningful and that is the time that we have had some incredible conversations and, So I usually have breakfast and dinner with my kids everyday. I think it really punctuates starting things together and sorta processing and winding it down together. What do you think is the right age to get a cell phone for your children? Well I have to say 12, because He's got a cellphone for her 12th birthday. We were on the fence, my husband and I ultimately her reasons for wanting a cellphone or so honest and clear. It was. It wasn't even like a PowerPoint, which she has pulled on us before. It was just complete, vulnerable honesty about her needs and I was too in love with in that moment. I was just like, "We've got to get her a cell phone now!"

