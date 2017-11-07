Julia Roberts Hand-Makes These Tasty Snacks for Her Kids’ Soccer Practice

Next time you see a proud mom toting a cooler about the sidelines of a soccer field, it just may be Julia Roberts.

The Oscar winner and InStyle December cover star recently revealed that yes, when it’s time to look after her children, the star gets down and dirty. Specifically, she makes sure that her kids, Hazel, 12, Phinnaeus, 12, and Henry, 10, and their teammates have the right snacks when it’s game day.

“I was snack mom last weekend or two weekends ago,” she told E! News. “I had my cooler.”

Tony Barson/FilmMagic

Let that image sink in for a second. It sounds more like a storyline from one of her films, not real life. But it’s true!

So what does she made them? “I made banana bread and pumpkin bread and I had tangerines,” she said. Sounds pretty lit.

In addition, Roberts said she regularly cooks up curry or lamb tagine for her husband, Danny Modern.

Can we come over?