Julia Roberts Can't Wait for Her Daughter to See This Movie of Hers

Can you imagine being Julia Roberts’s child? Well, we thought we could, until she dropped this bombshell: her kids haven’t seen the majority of her movies!

Believe it or not, being the Pretty Woman’s daughter is not an endless rom-com marathon.

Roberts admitted in a recent interview with ABC News that her children (Hazel, 12, Phinnaeus, 12, and Henry, 9) are too young to view most of her films. “At the age they are now, it would be a short night,” she said of any prospective binge watch.

But don’t worry, Julia has big plans. In a few years, she’s particularly excited to introduce her 12-year-old daughter, Hazel, to a certain Roberts-driven classic.

“I can’t wait for her to see My Best Friend’s Wedding,” the actress said, “That’ll be sweet, you know? I think [my children] will be pleased with how I spent my 20s and 30s.”

We think Hazel will love the ’97 rom-com—we certainly do.

