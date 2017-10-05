Watch Julia Roberts Reenact Her Film Career in Under 10 Minutes

Julia Roberts is one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood, and her filmography reflects it. She's been in more than 50 movies, ranging from love stories like Pretty Woman to biographical films like Erin Brockovich, and she's adding to that list with a forthcoming film Wonder, out Nov. 17.

And what better way to honor an on screen legacy this magnificent than with a tribute to her lengthy career—a 10-minute tribute.

Roberts joined her pal James Corden on The Late Late Show in a reenactment of almost all of her famous films, and it was shot live in under 10 minutes flat, costume changes included.

The actress stepped back into the shoes of everyone from Shelby Eatenton Latcherie in Steel Magnolias to Queen Clementianna in Mirror Mirror, and even paused to eat spaghetti during the Eat, Pray, Love reenactment and sing a musical duet with Corden at an altar in honor of My Best Friend's Wedding.

The performance was, in a word, impressive, much like Roberts's body of work. At the speed she's going, we bet her filmography will only expand.

If she ever does a reenactment again, though, she might not be able to fit it under 10 minutes. Can't say we mind.