Julia Roberts and Her Husband Are the Cutest Couple at Oprah’s Brunch

What does brunch look like for you?

For some, it may involve several mimosas and creamy eggs benedict. But for Julia Roberts, there’s only one word to describe it: Oprah.

On Sunday, the 49-year-old Oscar winner kept it casual as she headed to Oprah’s brunch at her home in Montecito, Calif., where she glowed in a black blouse with dark-tinted sunglasses, a glass in one hand, and a blinding smile.

And while any Julia Roberts appearance is enough to get us excited, the actress made heads turn as she arrived with her handsome husband Daniel Moder (the couple are parents to three children together). He wore a plaid shirt and sunglasses and kept his gorgeous wife company at the event.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

So what goes down at a brunch with Oprah? The media mogul took to Instagram to talk about the brunch and her new book, The Wisdom of Sundays. She says proceeds from its sale go to her charity.

Brunch at my house! Celebrating #WisdomOfSundays 📖 🙌🏾 A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Oct 15, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

In addition, the star also shared one epic photograph with guests at the event like Broadway star Cynthia Erivo.

Music, food, and friends. That’s what Sundays are for. #WisdomOfSundays A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Oct 15, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

Can we come next time, Oprah?