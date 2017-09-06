Julia Roberts and Her Award-Worthy Smile Make a Rare Fashion Show Appearance

X
Shop This Post
by: Jonathan Borge
September 6, 2017 @ 11:00 AM

Need a midweek pick-me-up?

Look no further than Julia Roberts and the smile that could probably cure anyone’s woes in a flash. We obviously know the 49-year-old actress from her iconic roles in Pretty Woman and Notting Hill, but lately we haven't seen her step out publicly or gift us with her presence.

Until she did.

On Tuesday in Verona, Italy, Roberts stepped out on the black carpet and later sat front row at the Calzedonia Legs Show. So what’d she wear? Julia made a frilly appearance in a cute pastel pink dress with a Peter Pan collar and matching fishnet-like tights. Her dress gave the overall look a youthful feel, and she paired it with pointed-toe booties and a black, rectangular clutch.

Venturelli/Wireimage

At the show, she walked in hand in hand with Calzedonia Legs President Sandro Veronesi, waving at everyone in the crowd and looking like a million bucks.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYs7KXig4_q/?hl=en&taken-by=calzedonia

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Is No Longer the World's Highest-Paid Actress

Julia, can we please see you more often? 

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top