Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Veep Co-Stars Send Her This Rocky-Style Pump-Up Video Ahead of Her Chemo

Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed in September that she is battling breast cancer, but she is certainly not facing it alone. And if this new video published Thursday is any indication, the actress's Veep co-stars plan on being there for her every step of the way.

Louis-Dreyfus shared a video that Matt Walsh and Sam Richardson made for her on Twitter, and it's the cutest thing we've seen all day. In the video, Walsh and Richardson work hard to "psyche her up" before her third round of chemotherapy, and we think they did a good job.

In the clip, the two attempt to give the actress motivational quotes, but things don't go according to plan. After Googling thought-provoking sayings (that end up being from Joseph Stalin and Harvey Weinstein), they kick things into gear with a rendition of "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor, complete with dance moves and fanatical arm movements.

2 of my darling Bozos (love them so much) psyche me up for 3rd chemo today. And guess what? It worked! I’m psyched AF. @SamRichardson @mrmattwalsh pic.twitter.com/OuwR5hvHlf — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 9, 2017

Their goofiness and charm seemed to do the trick.

Walsh and Richardson play Louis-Dreyfus's character's closest confidants on Veep, so it feels only natural that the role translates to real life.