Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Sons Uplift Their Mom with Hilarious Video on Her Last Day of Chemo

On Thursday, four months after going public with her breast cancer diagnosis, Julia Louis-Dreyfus finally completed chemotherapy.

To mark the occasion, the Veep star shared the hilarious and thoughtful video her two sons, Henry, 25, and Charlie, 20, made to uplift her on the big day.

"My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy," the 56-year-old Seinfeld alum wrote on Instagram. "Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?"

The clip begins with a message from her boys, "Mom's last chemo day!!! BEAT IT!!!! Love, Henry and Charlie," before moving into an epic lip sync performance to Michael Jackson's "Beat It."

Throughout her public battle with cancer, Louis-Dreyfus has received endless support from her family and friends, which no doubt helped propel her to yesterday's milestone achievement. Recently, her Veep co-stars Tony Hale and Timothy Simons even went as far as to perform Katy Perry's "Roar" to cheer her up.

Maybe music really does have healing powers. Congrats, Julia!