Julia Louis-Dreyfus Completed Her Second Round of Chemo with Help from Katy Perry

It's been less than a month since Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed her startling breast cancer diagnosis, and the Veep star has already completed her second round of chemotherapy.

"Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT f*cking around here," the 56-year-old wrote alongside a photo of herself in a zany Unabomber-inspired getup—fake mustache and all—on Instagram. Louis-Dreyfus continued the caption with lyrics from Katy Perry's anthem "Roar," which has motivated her through her battle with cancer.

"'I've got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and your're going to hear me ROAR,'" she wrote, referencing Perry's 2013 hit. "Thanks to @mrtonyhale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration."

Louis-Dreyfus shared that she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer in late September via a moving letter on social media.

"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," she wrote. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

Keep fighting, Julia!