Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Julia Louis-Dreyfus took to Twitter this morning to share some very sad news with her followers. The 56-year-old comedian and TV star has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“One in eight women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” the Seinfeld alum began her heartbreaking message.

“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union,” the actress continued. “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

As devastating as this diagnosis is, we’re happy to see Louis-Dreyfus looking at the situation through objective and compassionate eyes.

We’re wishing you a speedy recovery, Julia, and we'll be keeping you and your family in our thoughts. If anyone can power through, it’s the unstoppable queen of TV comedy.