Fashion's Favorite Nightclub Is Now a Chic Sushi Spot

Fashion trends may be cyclical, but nightclubs definitely have a shelf life, especially for the style set. Many New Yorkers likely remember Le Baron, the now-shuttered Chinatown outpost of the artsy Parisian haunt, frequented in the wee hours by designers and models alike, from Alexander Wang to Georgia May Jagger.

The more things change, the more they don't: The downtown locale has been replaced by an equally alluring and tough-to-get-into Japanese restaurant. Juku, a three-floor space serving up izakaya (aka Asian tapas) on the ground level and omakase upstairs, already counts Off White's Virgil Abloh and model and artist Kira Ship among its fans.

What to Eat

The omakase, somewhat reasonably priced by Manhattan standards at $80 for 12 pieces of sushi and $120 for 15 pieces and a hand roll. If you choose to go the izakaya route, the smoked hamachi and yam bravas were clear menu highlights, along with the ice cream sandwich, filled with vanilla ice cream and crunchy Japanese shortbread and served on a steamed bun.

When to Go

Juku is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. When the soon-to-open basement cocktail lounge arrives next month, you'll want to reserve a table on the later side for a seamless transition to an after-hours ambiance.

What to Wear

Art is an integral part of the restaurant's design, conceived by Sebastian Quinn, with works from artists like Roe Ethridge and Edie Fake lining the walls. Dress up, regardless of whether you venture downstairs following your meal.

Juku, 32 Mulberry St., jukunyc.com; 646-590-2111