How Judith Light Transformed Her Style After Shaving Her Head

This week on Dirty Laundry, we head to the theater. Judith Light stopped by Laura Brown’s new video series, where she asks celebrities to discuss their most important and valuable fashion pieces, and she brought a dose of Broadway into the mix.

In the late '90s, the two-time Tony winner fearlessly took on the role of a cancer patient—and shaved off her hair for the portrayal. She then found herself transforming her wardrobe to fit her new look. “I did this play called Wit about a woman who was dying of fourth stage ovarian cancer and I had to shave my head. I had no clothes that really worked—with the hair that I had had before—and so I bought this Issey Miyake,” Light explains in the video at top.

“If any brand can work with a shaved head, it’s Issey Miyake,” InStyle’s Editor-in-Chief declares. But with such a minimalist look comes some rethinking of your red carpet poses as well.

Watch the clip at top to see the two give their best “serious” faces for the camera, and catch the full episode on the PEN Network.