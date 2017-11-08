Judith Light's Metallic Dress Shut Down the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Gala Red Carpet

Leave it to Tony winner Judith Light to bring an exciting jolt of energy to a red carpet.

The 68-year-old actress looked fantastic in an embellished Marc Bouwer design at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 25th anniversary gala in New York, where she celebrated the iconic musician’s milestone.

“This is a very festive night,” she told InStyle. “I’ve known Elton since the early days … He is creating a new cultural conversation around the AIDS pandemic which is about love and compassion and empathy and that if we can begin to relate to each other as one body of humanity, that would make an enormous difference in the way we relate to anything.”

Light of course wasn’t the only star to step inside the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. The guest list included Diane Lane, Sheryl Crow, Keke Palmer, Valentino Garavani, Susan Lucci, and Neil Patrick Harris—the evening’s host—all of whom celebrated John’s efforts in helping those suffering from HIV/AIDS through his foundation for years.

For Elton, the foundation’s accomplishments are some he never dreamed of, telling InStyle it started with “two people around a kitchen table in Atlanta” and has grown exponentially since. “People give us money because they know it’s actually going to get out there,” he told us.

VIDEO: Judith Light Shares Her Favorite Outfit from Her Return to Broadway

Inside, John’s husband David Furnish along with Darren Walker, President Bill Clinton, and New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo paid tribute to the foundation and its work. Later, Heather Headley of Broadway’s The Lion King took the stage to perform “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” while Aretha Franklin shut it down with her hits.

Scroll to see the best looks from the night.