Jude Law Playing Young Dumbledore Is the Most Magical News You’ll Hear Today

Harry Potter fans, listen up: Jude Law just got a magical new role in the Harry Potter universe. The former Young Pope was cast as young Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel, and he’s the perfect mix of quirky and cool for the part.

“Law will portray Dumbledore long before the iconic wizard became the Headmaster at Hogwarts, as he has been known in the Harry Potter books and movies. We will meet him decades earlier, when Dumbledore is still serving as the wizarding school’s Transfiguration professor. He is also a contemporary of Gellert Grindelwald, the charismatic dark wizard who believes wizards are superior to Muggles and No-Majs,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

The script is said to “move deeper into an increasingly dark time for the wizarding world, where Newt Scamander and our other heroes have to decide on their allegiances.”

Eddie Redmayne will return as Scamander, while Johnny Depp will once again play Grindelwald, as revealed at the end of the first movie. As J.K. Rowling has before hinted that Dumbledore will be openly gay in this new sequel, out in November 2018, it will be interesting to see how the relationship between the professor and the dark wizard will unfold. Perhaps after seeing Dumbledore’s own “troubled” past, it will be easier to understand how he let another villain (Tom Riddle) slip past his grasp.

Considering we’ve seen Law play every part from an ultra-conservative Pope to a loving Mr. Napkin Head, he certainly has the range to play a troubled and romantically frustrated version of the headmaster.

We can even see a familiar glint in his eye.

You're a wizard, Jude.