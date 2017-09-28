Jude Law, Diddy, and Pamela Anderson's Sons Pose for New Dolce & Gabbana Ad

Hollywood's second generation is back in front of the camera for Dolce & Gabbana.

Rafferty Law, Christian Casey Combs, and Brandon Thomas Lee—the handsome offspring of Jude Law, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Pamela Anderson, respectively—flaunted their A-list genes for D&G's new ad campaign in Venice, Italy. The young men represent the latest incarnation of the fashion house's #DGMillennials campaign—this time for its spring/summer 2018 collection. The trio was also joined by singer Austin Mahone, Instagram personality Cameron Dallas, and a handful of other familiar faces for the shoot helmed by photographer brothers Alessandro and Luca Morelli.

Both Lee and Combs participated in D&G's secret fashion show earlier this week in Milan, alongside a few of the designer's other millennial muses. Other past celebrity kids to have modeled for the designer, include Cindy Crawford's son, Presley Gerber, 17, and Miley Cyrus's brother Braison, just to name a few.

Scroll down to see a few solo shots of the up-and-comers from the fashion house's most recent campaign on Instagram:

The future looks bright, indeed!