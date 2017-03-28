Jude Law's Daughter Just Scored Another Major Beauty Campaign

Much like other celebrity offspring like Lily Rose Depp and Kaia Gerber, Iris Law is taking the fashion and beauty industries by storm.

After Jude Law and Sadie Frost's 16-year-old daughter landed her first Burberry Beauty campaign in January, she just snagged her second with the brand, serving as the face of its Essentials collection.

Burberry announced the news Monday, sharing a couple of Iris's stunning photos from the campaign and a behind-the-scenes video from her shoot on Instagram. "Introducing The Essentials. All you need for an effortless glow," one of the captions read, with another adding that the "law" of the collection is "prime, contour, and highlight".

In the photos, the teen rocks neutral colors—a white top with sheer sleeves in one, and an asymmetrical off-white knit sweater in the other snaps—with the focus on her bright green eyes, subtle mascara, glowing natural makeup, and soft pink lip.

"Me for #burberrybeauty thank you @burberry," Iris wrote alongside a campaign photo that showed her lounging and looking straight into the camera.

As the Burberry Beauty "law" suggests, the Essentials collection includes highlighting powders, liquid primers, and precision contouring pens for the lips and face.