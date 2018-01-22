Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's Daughter Maude Looks Utterly Chic in a Robe-Style LBD 

Maude Apatow, the up-and-coming actress best known for her real-life role as the eldest daughter of actress Leslie Mann and super-producer Judd Apatow, is really making a name for herself (outside of her own famous name, of course).

Maude’s career began in her father’s movies—she had small roles in Knocked Up, Funny People, and This Is 40, as well as HBO’s Girls. These days, however, the 20-year-old is proving her prowess outside of mom and dad’s purview, delivering engaging performances in Other People and House of Tomorrow.

Her latest, Assassination Nation, premiered at Sundance Film Festival over the weekend, where we caught a glimpse of Maude on the red carpet.

We’re so used to seeing her take on the role of a teen, we couldn’t believe how grown up she looked off-screen! Apatow showed off her sartorial know-how in a black satin wrap dress that hit just above the knee and a pair of retro white go-go boots. The actress left her brown strands at her shoulders and gave her look an added hint of maturity with a bold red lip.

at the premiere of Assassination Nation on Jan. 21. George Pimentel/Getty Images

Needless to say, she’s grown up a lot since her Knocked Up days …

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Gorgeous, Maude!