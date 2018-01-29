Who Is Joy Villa? The Singer Wore a Pro-Life Dress to the Grammys and Twitter Is Heated

Stars used the red carpet at the 2018 Grammys to make a variety of statements with their fashion choices. Some wore white roses to show support for the Time's Up movement, while others wore pins. One person, though, shared her views in a much more explicit way: Joy Villa, a 26-year-old singer, wore an anti-abortion dress on the red carpet.

Her white dress, by Pronovias, had a customized skirt: Villa herself hand-painted an image of a fetus surrounded by a rainbow of colors, according to the L.A. Times. Villa donned a tiara and carried a white purse with the words "Choose Life" on it alongside a heart.

“I’m a pro-life woman. This year I chose to make a statement on the red carpet like I always do,” she said to Fox News. “I’m all about life.”

Twitter had a strong reaction to Villa's dress, but exact responses were mixed.

Villa has used the Grammys red carpet to send a message before. At the 2017 Grammys, she wore a blue dress with Donald Trump's campaign slogan "Make America Great Again" down the front.

At the time, Villa spoke to Fox News about the choice.

“I love what he is doing; unemployment is down. I am totally for President Trump, and it’s only been one year. I can’t wait for the next seven years!"