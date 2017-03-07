Jourdan Dunn's Missguided Athleisure Collaboration Is Almost Here!

The debut of Jourdan Dunn's new athleisure line is just days away ... and the supermodel is revealing more about the looks that will be in store for sporty fashionistas when it drops.
The collaboration with popular online store Missguided is called Londunn—a 96-piece collection that includes an assortment of cropped, off-the-shoulder sweatshirts, high-cut bodysuits, bralettes complete with branded elastic bands, velvet pants, and more that retail from $18 to $120.
As far as her inspiration for the sultry looks, Dunn told WWD she wanted to create a versatile collection that could be worn with sneakers during the day or heels at night. "I chose ath-leisure because I want women to feel sexy and comfortable at the same time," Dunn said.
In the past couple of weeks, Dunn has teased fans with images and videos from the campaign, sharing two clips that show models rocking everything from hooded bodysuits and mesh tops to sparkly off-the-shoulder sweatshirts.
Her friends are also already popping up on social media wearing the looks.
Londunn x Missguided officially launches March 11 on Missguided and the newly opened Missguided retail store at Westfield Stratford in Stratford, London.