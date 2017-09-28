Supermodel Jourdan Dunn Picks Out Her Clothes Based on This Mantra

Jourdan Dunn could probably strut down a catwalk in her sleep, but lately, she's been designing for them instead. The supermodel has already created looks in both the athleisure and children's clothing categories, but her latest venture has her returning to the core of her style.

Dunn just dropped the second season of her collaboration with Missguided, appropriately named Londunn x Missguided, and it's everything we hoped for and more. The collection is chock-full of special pieces that feel personal, from velvet Bardot tops to bombshell lace-up skinny pants, and when InStyle caught up with Dunn to hear about the inspiration behind the clothes, it became obvious why she created the pieces she did.

Before you shop the collection, get the inside scoop on the Diane von Furstenberg-inspired clothes from Dunn herself below—plus, hear what her 7-year-old son Riley has to say about it!

You’ve collaborated on a collection with Missguided before. What’s different about the line this time around?

I felt like the first collection was a nice introduction into what the brand is about, but the second collection is more me. I’ve had my friends say it has more of my style, which is very much correct. I was inspired by a tattoo I have on my forearm that says "fear is not an option," and I feel like that sums up the collection perfectly because it's pieces you have to be fearless to wear. You have to own it and have confidence.

What made you want to focus the collection on that quote?

I feel like "fear isn’t an option" is something we should all have as a mantra in our lives. Fear stops us from doing a lot of things, whether ending a relationship or getting the job we want, so the collection is about owning your shit and being confident.

How did you become fearless?

The reason I got that quote tatted on me, I read Diane von Furstenberg's book The Woman I Wanted to Be, and her mother told her that fear is not an option. I read that and I was like, 'Wow, that speaks to me on so many levels. I feel like fear is always in the way of me doing what I really want to do, always a fear of speaking out or being my true self.' So I decided I can't be fearful anymore, I have to go against what I think I can't do and just do it. The more that you’re out of your comfort zone, the better the results, so I feel like everyone could benefit from that.

Do you have a favorite piece from the collection ?

I have to admit I’m really into autumn and winter clothes, so I'm very into '90s Missy Elliott style, and I love the floor-length purple jacket. Jackets and outerwear are my favorite.

What was it like swapping modeling for designing?

It was really fun and enjoyable! In the beginning, I designed things for me and what I would want to wear and how I would want to wear it, but it has expanded. I’m only one type of women, and I want to design something for someone like me but in all different body shapes. Designing has expanded my creativity, and I've enjoyed it.

What does your son Riley think of the line?

He has his own personality and his own opinions on things. He’ll tell me straight up if he likes something or thinks it's rubbish, but with this line, he's here for it and really likes it. When I did a children’s line he was more involved, and I wanted to know what he thought. In this line, he was more vocal like, "No, why would you want a purple fur coat?" He was playing with me, but I knew he was proud and he liked what he was seeing.

Modeling and designing aren't the only things that have kept you busy this year. What was it like working with Nicki Minaj on the “Regret In Your Tears” music video that dropped in May?

Amazing! I love Nicki. Honestly, she’s one of the artists I really look up to, and ever since she has came out, I’ve been a big fan, so to find out she follows and likes me! When Nicki likes my pictures [on Instagram], I still lose my shit. I feel like I can say we’re friends since we have each other's numbers, but it still feels crazy when she likes my stuff. And it was crazy working for her and with her. An experience of a lifetime.

This interview has been edited and condensed.