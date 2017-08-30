Josh Duhamel Wrecked His 4-Year-Old Son in an Adorable Dance-Off

Josh Duhamel Wrecked His 4-Year-Old Son in an Adorable Dance-Off
BY: Faith Cummings
August 30, 2017 @ 10:00 AM

Josh Duhamel is all for a dance-off.

Little Axl, his son with Fergie, turned 4 years old on Tuesday and there was no better way to celebrate than by showing off father-son moves on the dance floor. Katy Perry's hit "E.T." was the soundtrack for the adorable battle.

I can't think of a better way to celebrate a 4th birthday. Happy Birthday Axlito! @fergie

A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on

Duhamel tagged Fergie in the caption and wrote: "I can't think of a better way to celebrate a 4th birthday. Happy birthday Axilito!"

The Double Dutchess singer used social media to show her excitement for her son's big day as well and posted a couple darling selfies with the birthday boy.

VIDEO: Britney Spears Hosts a Dance Class for Little Kids, and We Want to Sign Up ASAP

 

In the first, it's clear that style runs in the family, as Fergie is clad in Ray-Ban and Axl is sporting a tiger-embroidered Gucci shirt. "Happy 4th bday axl jack!!! i love you -mommy :birthday::birthday::tada::tada::heart::yellow_heart::green_heart::blue_heart::purple_heart: #axljack," read the picture's caption.

happy 4th bday axl jack!!! i love you -mommy 🎂🎂🎉🎉 ❤️💛💚💙💜 #axljack

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

The Dutchess herself also looked regal with her prince in matching crowns. Naturally, the photo's inscription exclaimed, "#doubletrouble :crown::crown: happy 4th bday #axljack."

#doubletrouble 👑👑 happy 4th bday #axljack

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

RELATED: It's Fergie's Birthday! See Her Cutest Snaps with 3-Year-Old Son Axl

It seriously does not get any cuter. From the looks of it, Axl definitely had the best birthday ever.

