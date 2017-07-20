Joseph Gordon-Levitt and His Wife Welcome Their Second Child

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a dad two times over! The Snowden star must be celebrating, as he and his wife Tasha McCauley welcomed their second child, a boy, in June. According to People, no other details were shared about the baby boy, including his name.

The actor and his wife gave birth to their first son back in August 2015, so the almost-2-year-old just got a fun new playmate.

Gordon-Levitt is an expert in keeping his personal life private, which is made easier by the fact that he’s not dating a fellow celebrity. According to People, McCauley is a businesswoman and a robotics expert, and she’s not really interested in being a public figure.

“The girl that I’m with, she really doesn’t want to be a part of that,” Gordon-Levitt told Howard Stern in 2013, explaining why he doesn’t “really like to talk about [his relationship] in public.”

“My son … he hasn’t made the choice to be in the public eye, and that’s a choice that I would like him to be able to make when he’s older, when he can think about these kinds of things and make that decision for himself,” Gordon-Levitt said in a 2015 interview on Live! With Kelly and Michael.

“So, for now, I’m just a protective dad, and I want to protect his privacy.”