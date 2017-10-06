Jordyn Woods Had This to Say About Her Pregnant BFF Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner hasn’t outright confirmed her pregnancy, and like a good BFF, Jordyn Woods won’t talk about it either. The model spoke to reporters at a World Smile Day celebration on Thursday and dodged questions about the Life of Kylie star’s future as a mom.

“Honestly, I have no clue,” she said, according to People. “I don’t really have any comments on that.”

She did, however, touch on what it’d be like to be a god mom—if she were to be asked to become one at some point. “In the future, whenever that is, who knows? I’ll have probably have a lot of godchildren from all my friends because we’re all just like a family,” Woods said.

Chance Yeh/FilmMagic

Baby bumps aside, the model was happy to gush about her longtime BFF. “Having a best friend is, like, everything. I feel like everyone deserves a best friend. It’s just like having someone you can call at any time,” she told reporters. “Obviously, I have my family and I have my mom, but sometimes you need that extra person that isn’t a part of everything, going through the same things as you. It’s really helpful. I feel like right now, at this age, you develop the friends that you’re going to have forever, and we do everything together.”

“Nothing’s forever, but for as long as I can imagine, I believe so,” she added, as to whether her friendship will stand the test of time.

“I feel like it’s important that you have the same understanding with your friends. You both have the same understanding and you know that I can trust this person, and I’m not going to do this, and that person is not going to do the same,” Woods said. “Honestly you can’t really trust anyone. You really can’t. People stab you in the back all the time, but I feel like my friendships that I have, you just have the same understanding.”

Sounds like Jenner makes for one heck of a BFF.