Get Out's Jordan Peele Is the First Black Screenwriter to Win This Oscar Category

Jordan Peele and Get Out made history at the Oscars on Sunday, and the memorable moment was appropriately met with a standing ovation. Peele became the first black screenwriter to win an Oscar for best original screenplay, and his speech reflected his gratitude, though not before he had a little fun with the audience.

“You guys are going to mess up my jet ski, hold up," he joked, referencing Kimmel's prize for whoever gives the shortest Oscars acceptance speech. "This means so much to me. I stopped writing this movie 20 times because I thought ... no one would ever make this movie."

Kevin Winter

Peele made a point to thank those who helped him become an Oscar winner, including those who green-lit his movie and the people who saw it in theaters.

“I love you for shouting out at the theater, for shouting out at the screen,” he said.

“I knew if someone let me make this movie that people would hear it and people would see it," he said. "I want to dedicate this to all the people who raised my voice."

Peele is also the first black filmmaker ever nominated for directing, writing, and producing in the same year. After taking home the trophy, he took to Twitter with a pretty relatable reaction.

I just won an Oscar. WTF?!? — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) March 5, 2018

Hey, he might even win more before the end of the night.