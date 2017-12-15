Jonathan Saunders Resigns from DVF

After 18 months as Chief Creative Officer of Diane von Furstenberg, designer Jonathan Saunders has resigned.

The Scottish designer first joined von Furstenberg’s eponymous label in May 2016 and was tasked with giving the American brand a new identity. Previously, he oversaw his own namesake label, which received honors like the 2012 British Fashion Council Fashion Fund Award and the 2012 British Fashion Award in Emerging Talent for Menswear.

“I am grateful for Diane’s support and for the opportunity of guiding this iconic brand. I am so proud of everything we have accomplished in the past 18 months. I thank the incredible team for their dedication and support, and will continue to be a friend and admirer of the brand,” Saunders said in a statement, according to WWD.

von Furstenberg shared a similar statement. “I am so thankful for Jonathan’s beautiful work and the effort and dedication he has put into DVF in the last 18 months. He will leave an important and lasting heritage to the brand,” she said.

RELATED: Diane von Furstenberg Owns Her Age: "Being Older Is an Achievement"

The announcement comes a week after von Furstenberg announced she plans to sell a stake in the company. WWD reports she intends to hire Michel Dyens & Co., an investment banking firm, to explore the potential opportunities.

In February, Saunders spoke to InStyle about choosing to take the reigns at DVF. “I wanted to change my pace of life and do something different,” he said. “I saw an opportunity to tell a story with clothes but also to have more meaning.”