Damn, Jonah Hill Is Looking Fit Lately—Check Out His Almost Unrecognizable Appearance

Jonah Hill has never looked fitter. The 33-year-old actor was spotted out in N.Y.C. on Saturday in a simple blue tee shirt and black jeans, and we almost didn’t recognize him.

Hill showed off a noticeably slimmer figure, flashing his biceps and buff chest in the tight-fitting tee. The actor paired his fashionable look with some sexy facial hair, cuffed jeans, and white sneakers. Damn, Jonah.

It seems like his 21 Jump Street co-star Channing Tatum’s advice has paid off. Earlier this year, he told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that he reached out to his buff friend with a question about his fitness routine after gaining 40 pounds for a movie. Hill, pictured below going for a jog in May 2017, recounted the tale on late night TV.

“I gained weight for this movie War Dogs and then I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum, and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’ And he said, ‘Yes, you dumb mother—, of course, you will. It’s the simplest thing in the entire world,’” joked Hill, seen below in April 2017.

He’s also been keeping a food journal and sending it to his doctor to help him drop the pounds.