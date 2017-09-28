Jon Snow Meeting Drogon on Game of Thrones Looked Very Different in Real Life

Before Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen got into bed together on the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale, perhaps the most shocking scene between these two was the moment that Jon (Kit Harington) met Drogon. Aside from the fact that Jon was standing face-to-face with an animal that had just burnt thousands of men to a crisp, he’s also secretly a Targaryen, so fans waited on the edge of their seats to see how Drogon would react to the King in the North—and find out whether the animal’s response would tip Jon and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) off to Jon’s true heritage.

Courtesy HBO

The scene was beautifully suspenseful, letting you think that at any second Drogon could bite Jon’s hand off. But in real life, the moment was far less scary. Game of Thrones released a behind-the-scenes clip of the scene (below), and Harington’s performance is even more impressive when you see what he was reacting to in real life: a blue foam nose.

“Great actors can make you believe what you’re seeing,” the episode’s director Matt Shakman says, confirming that yes, Harington does need an Emmy for this season, like, yesterday.

“I quite liked that moment with the dragon. There was something I wanted to bring to it that was quite animalistic. If you show a vicious animal fear, it will jump on that. But if you show it bravery, then it will respond in a different way. That was exciting to play,” Harington says of filming the scene.

As if we weren’t already in love with Kit, this clip just put us over the edge.