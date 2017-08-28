The Moment Game of Thrones Fans Have Been Waiting for Happened on the Season 7 Finale

by: Olivia Bahou
August 27, 2017 @ 11:15 PM

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season 7 of Game of Thrones.

When the Game of Thrones producers promise that incest is coming, they aren’t messing around. Ever since Jon Snow (or shall I say Aegon Targaryen?) and Daenerys Targaryen met in the beginning of Season 7, there’s been some serious chemistry between the two, and their relationship finally came to a head on Sunday night’s finale when they finally hopped in bed together. 

https://twitter.com/GoTthings_/status/901998848775786499

While the moment was certainly steamy, it was kind of ruined by the fact that Bran Stark and Samwell Tarly’s conversation about Jon’s real heritage was happening at the same time. And not only is Jon not a Stark, he’s also not a Snow: Since his mother Lyanna Stark was married to his father Rhaegar Targaryen at the time of his birth, he is a legitimate Targaryen and thus the true heir to the Iron Throne. Oh, and that also means he’s in bed with his aunt.

Clearly, the two aren’t going to be happy with this new development after having had sex. Kit Harington told EW that he “can’t predict” the characters’ reaction to finding out Jon’s true parentage. “It could be them walking off into the sunset. It could be them killing each other,” he said.

While we begin the long wait to find out what happens in Season 8 of Game of Thrones, here are the funniest Internet reactions to that sexy scene.

https://twitter.com/gabrindo/status/901994859510235137

 

https://twitter.com/paizis/status/901995318891479041

 

https://twitter.com/AustinCTweets/status/901995354505273346

 

https://twitter.com/ava915/status/901996264883200001

 

https://twitter.com/Bealzies/status/901996392876519424

 

https://twitter.com/summerbromance/status/901994482689875969

 

https://twitter.com/M_Briseno59/status/901996512204296193

 

https://twitter.com/danaseaver/status/901996514863665153

 

https://twitter.com/hiplitag/status/901999142724968448

 

https://twitter.com/QuichoMichael/status/901998469958705160

Season 8 can't come soon enough.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] There is only one war that matters. And it is here. [MUSIC]

