Wait, Jon Snow and Daenerys Already Kissed?!

Before you read this, be cautioned: Spoilers lie ahead.

One of the most hotly-followed plot lines of tonight’s Game of Thrones finale is that of the budding romance between Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow. Will their love connection finally be realized? Will they rule the Seven Kingdoms side-by-side? Aren’t they actually kind of related?

But what many fans also don’t know is that the two actors who play Jon and Dany actually did share a smooch a few years back—albeit offscreen.

In a behind-the-scenes photo from a Rolling Stone shoot way back in 2012, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington are captured in what would turn out to be an auspicious embrace. (There are additional lovey-dovey pictures where that came from...)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYPgUzDlmzB/?taken-by=peggysirota 💋 A post shared by Peggy Sirota (@peggysirota) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

According to the New York Times, a romance between Harington and Clarke's beloved characters has long been preordained by George R.R. Martin himself. In an interview, Alan Taylor, who directed some of the most pivotal episodes, says Martin was open about his plans as far back as Season 1. “Yeah, I think it’s kind of hard to see that not happening,” Taylor said when asked if Jon and Dany were going to have a love story.

RELATED: Game of Thrones Season 7 Soundtrack Breakdown

“When we were shooting Season 1 and no one had seen the show yet, we were in Malta. Back then, there was not a lot of secrecy because nobody was paying attention, and George R.R. Martin came to visit and he was being quite open about his plans. He said something: That it really is all about Dany and Jon.”

And just for fun, here’s a cryptic BTS photo from Sophie Turner, aka Sansa Stark’s Instagram in honor of the season finale.

Regardless of what we may or may not know, we’re waiting with bated breath to see what’s to come in this evening’s episode!